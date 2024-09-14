PFG Advisors Purchases 3,453 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

PFG Advisors increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 233,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 391.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,062,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

