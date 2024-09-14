PFG Advisors Sells 492 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $196.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

