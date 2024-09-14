PFG Advisors Sells 73 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $445.36 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.70 and its 200 day moving average is $428.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

