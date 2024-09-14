PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

PFN opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

