Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 360,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 219,950 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 635,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 153,121 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,165 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

