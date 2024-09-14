Piper Sandler Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,367 shares of company stock worth $30,016,931 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 97,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 462,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

