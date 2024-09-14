PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Up 32.4%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 32.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
PointsBet Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.
About PointsBet
PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.
