POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $64.00

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $66.29. POSCO shares last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 52,625 shares changing hands.

POSCO Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in POSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,810,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.