PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $6.06 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00109902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

