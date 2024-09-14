Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,504 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OBDC. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

