Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $464,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.