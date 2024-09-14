Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

