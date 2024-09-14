ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 711,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,732 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $68,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $105.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.