ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.82

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and traded as high as $65.82. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 7,438 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2648 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

