Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,393,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98.

Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

