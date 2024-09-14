Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $176.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

