Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $3,504,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

