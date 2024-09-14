Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,855 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sanofi by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 141,889 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.7 %

Sanofi stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

