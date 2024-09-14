Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 262,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCV opened at $62.01 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $430.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

