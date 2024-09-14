Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $166.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on MAA
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.