Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $166.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

