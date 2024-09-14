Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $332.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

