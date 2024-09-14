Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Snap-on by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap-on Price Performance
SNA opened at $280.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.74 and a 200 day moving average of $276.44.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.
Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.
Insider Activity
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
