Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Snap-on by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $280.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.74 and a 200 day moving average of $276.44.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.