Publix Super Markets (OTCMKTS:PUSH) Trading Up 0%

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.44. Approximately 80 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Publix Super Markets Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

Publix Super Markets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Publix Super Markets Company Profile

Publix Super Markets, Inc engages in the operations of retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It sells grocery products, including dairy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood; health and beauty care; general merchandise; pharmaceutical; and other products.

