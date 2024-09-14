PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
PureTech Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Friday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.
About PureTech Health
