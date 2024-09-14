PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Friday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

