pzETH One Day Volume Hits $82,510.32 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, pzETH has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $2,837.10 or 0.04724067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pzETH has a total market cap of $47.85 million and approximately $82,510.32 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00260584 BTC.

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 54,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 54,515.71328325. The last known price of pzETH is 2,850.06041636 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $196,623.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

