Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

