Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 21.5% Higher

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) were up 21.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 7,876,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,068,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £7.74 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.90.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

