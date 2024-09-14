Quantum Trading Up 0% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

