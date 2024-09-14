QUASA Price Down 2.1% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. QUASA has a total market cap of $160,858.65 and $1,801.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,690.45 or 0.99886565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013456 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00194098 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,021.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

