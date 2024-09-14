Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

DGX stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $159.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.