Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $206.03 million during the quarter.
RLGT opened at $6.63 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $311.61 million, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
