Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Ramelius Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

