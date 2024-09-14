Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Ramelius Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Ramelius Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Ramelius Resources Company Profile
