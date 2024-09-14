Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,705.41

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,705.41 ($22.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,780 ($23.28). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,750 ($22.88), with a volume of 61,704 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,810.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,705.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,895.08, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,426.23%.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

