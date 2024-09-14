Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,088 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ready Capital worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,342,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 304,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Ready Capital stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $11.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

