Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Sells $107,136.96 in Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE O opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

