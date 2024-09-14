Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 1,316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 651.6 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $63.10 on Friday. Recruit has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

