Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $180,918,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 4.2 %

RRX opened at $155.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.