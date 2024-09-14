Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
