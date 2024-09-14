Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 69642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Rémy Cointreau

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

