Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 550 to GBX 465. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rentokil Initial traded as low as GBX 373.80 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 395.60 ($5.17), with a volume of 34448711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.50 ($6.22).
RTO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Rentokil Initial
Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,520.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 465.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 449.88.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.