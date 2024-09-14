Resolute Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.3% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOO opened at $516.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.