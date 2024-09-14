Resolute Advisors LLC Sells 37,500 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Resolute Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Aurora Innovation accounts for 0.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,570,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,528 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

