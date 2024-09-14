Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Raised to $15.00 at BTIG Research

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.18. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Rezolute by 205.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rezolute by 366.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

