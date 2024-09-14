RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Up 25.5 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $321.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $354.86.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.08.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

