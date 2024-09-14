RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $321.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.32. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $354.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in RH by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RH by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in RH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

