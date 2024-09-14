RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised RH to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.08.

Shares of RH stock opened at $321.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.32. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in RH by 2.8% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

