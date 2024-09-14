Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $53.19 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009539 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,373.28 or 0.99998928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013603 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00123706 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $49.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

