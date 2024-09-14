Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 5,957,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,518,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $1,069,292.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,150. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,539 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 111,512 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,417 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $86,603,000 after acquiring an additional 392,999 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $6,106,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

