Robert Hinchcliffe Buys 26,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,379.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.50.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 40,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$24,400.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$6,698.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,160.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 40,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,634.05.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

Galway Metals Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of GWM opened at C$0.79 on Friday. Galway Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$67.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.