Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 15,454 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Tuesday, July 16th, Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00.

Roku Trading Up 0.8 %

Roku stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.